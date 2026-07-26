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Dutch journalist Rik Elfrink has not ruled out a move to PSV Eindhoven for departed Sunderland star Lutsharel Geertruida, who is currently on the books at RB Leipzig.

Regis Le Bris worked with the Dutch defender last season as Sunderland secured Europa League qualification in their first campaign back in the Premier League.

After joining on loan on deadline day last summer, Geertruida made 31 appearances, showcasing his versatility by featuring at right-back, in central defence and even in a holding midfield role when required.

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The Black Cats opted against activating their €23m purchase option, but they remained keen on bringing the 26-year-old back to the Stadium of Light, albeit at a reduced fee.

That train now looks to have left the station following a goodbye message from the Dutchman, although it remains to be seen if things could still change between now and the deadline.

That has opened the door for PSV, although the Eredivisie champions have so far struggled to reach an agreement despite offering the attraction of Champions League football.

Elfrink suggested the prospect of a return to the Netherlands should not be discounted, describing it as a move that could be an interesting option.

The Dutch journalist also indicated that he does not expect RB Leipzig to retain Geertruida as part of their squad for the new campaign, suggesting the club are prepared to move on from the defender.

Club Years Feyenoord 2017-2024 RB Leipzig 2024- Sunderland (loan) 2025-2026 Lutsharel Geertuida’s career history

However, he warned that the financial package required to complete a deal could still prove a significant stumbling block.

When the possibility of a move to PSV was raised, Elfrink said on the podcast Heet van de Herdgang (via Voetbal Primeur): “I don’t rule it out.

“I think it could be an interesting option.

“Leipzig isn’t usually going to keep him.

“At least, not as part of their squad for the new season.

“Financially, it will be difficult.”

Geertruida was called up to the Netherlands’ World Cup squad following an injury to Jurrien Timber, but did not feature as Oranje were eliminated by Morocco in the Round of 32.

With more than 140 Eredivisie appearances for Feyenoord to his name, he would represent an ideal addition for the Eindhoven club.

Whether Sunderland revive their pursuit by reaching an agreement with RB Leipzig or PSV ultimately win the race remains to be seen, although with three years remaining on his contract, any deal is likely to depend on the financial package on offer.