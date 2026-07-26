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Crysencio Summerville, who recently joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal from West Ham United, could earn up to €17m net per year.

Following West Ham’s relegation to the Championship last season, it was widely expected that Summerville would depart the club this summer.

The 24-year-old winger saw his stock rise further during the summer after producing a string of impressive displays for the Netherlands at the World Cup.

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Roma were the front-runners to sign the Dutch international after he was recognised as one of Gian Piero Gasperini’s priority targets this summer.

The Italian side were suggested to be in ‘the closing stages’ of their move to sign the Hammers star, but Al-Hilal hijacked the move by offering significantly more than Roma, both in terms of a fee for West Ham and to the player.

Italian journalist Luca Cerchione accused West Ham of ‘playing dirty’ with Roma by negotiating Summerville’s transfer to Al-Hilal behind the scenes.

Roma though were blown out of the water with the personal terms that Al-Hilal offered to Summerville.

Former PL star Kalidou Koulibaly Darwin Nunez Ruben Neves Joao Cancelo Crysencio Summerville Former Premier League players at Al-Hilal

According to German journalist Florian Plettenberg, Summerville could earn up to €17m net per year, which would result in him earning €68m net over the course of his contract.

The deal marks the third-highest sale in the Hammers’ history, following Declan Rice’s transfer to Arsenal and Mateus Fernandes’ exit to Tottenham Hotspur earlier this summer.

The sales should help the Hammers to stabilise their finances following relegation from the Premier League and create room for Nuno Espirito Santo to add to his squad.

For Summerville, the move means a vast payday, although there may be some eyebrows raised that at the age of 24 he has moved to Saudi Arabia.

What impact the switch has on his Netherlands squad spot, which Summerville will want to retain heading towards Euro 2028, remains to be seen.