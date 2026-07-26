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Leeds United and Sunderland target Roony Bardghji has been ‘finally convinced’ that ‘he needs a loan move to prove he is good enough’ to play for Barcelona.

The Swedish winger spent last term providing a backup option to Lamine Yamal at the Camp Nou and there are real question marks about his future at the club this summer.

Barcelona snapping up Anthony Gordon to add to their wide options has done little to ease the worries that staying at the Blaugrana would mean a season of limited opportunity.

Clubs have noted Bardghji’s situation at Barcelona and there is substantial interest from the Premier League, where Leeds and Sunderland are amongst the clubs credited with being keen.

Bardghji recently played down transfer talk by suggesting all is well for him at Barcelona, but now there has been a change.

According to Spanish daily Sport, the Swede has been ‘finally convinced’ that he needs a loan move where he can then prove he is good enough for Barcelona.

As such, Bardghji will prioritise moving to a club where he can guarantee regular game time, as he seeks to show the Catalans what he can do.

Club Years FC Copenhagen 2021-2025 Barcelona 2025- Roony Bardghji’s career history

Brighton are suggested to be in a strong position for the winger, but they will only push quickly for him if Liverpool come calling for Yankuba Minteh.

With the Barcelona man now having reluctantly opened the door to leave the Camp Nou, the transfer chase can heat up.

Barcelona continue to believe in his abilities though and if he is sold and not loaned, then they would likely insist on a buy-back clause being included.

For Barcelona, offloading Bardghji makes sense as long as they retain control of his future, with regular game time something that is just not on offer at the Camp Nou in the new season.

Leeds have just offloaded a winger in the shape of Jack Harrison and, with Largie Ramazani also expected to go, could well offer Bardghji the regular opportunities he craves.

There is also some uncertainty over the future of Willy Gnonto.

Unlike Leeds though, Sunderland can offer the Swede the chance to play in Europe and the Black Cats’ impressive Premier League season is unlikely to have escaped Bardghji’s attention.