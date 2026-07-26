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Sevilla and Olympiacos remain ‘in the background’ as potential destinations for Celtic target Dinko Horkas, amid no offer yet being made for the Las Palmas goalkeeper.

Celtic are keen on adding another goalkeeper follow the retirement of Kasper Schmeichel and Horkas is a leading contender to come in.

The Scottish giants have been repeatedly identified as the club best placed to sign him from Las Palmas, but they do not want to meet the Spanish side’s asking price.

Las Palmas are looking to bring in €10m from the Croatian goalkeeper’s exit, however Celtic feel that valuation is too high.

The Spanish side played Horkas in a recent friendly game against Al-Ittihad in a sign that no agreement for the shot-stopper to go is close.

According to Spanish daily Sport, Celtic are only willing to pay €5.5m for Horkas and no firm offers have been received by Las Palmas yet.

Celtic may soon find other clubs move for Horkas as ‘in the background’ Sevilla and Olympiacos have been expressing interest in him.

Goalkeeper Country Viljami Sinisalo Finland Ross Doohan Scotland Celtic’s first team goalkeepers

Olympiacos especially enjoy a good relationship with Las Palmas, which could help in discussions for the goalkeeper.

The expectation in Croatia, it is suggested, continues to be that Horkas will eventually join Celtic, though that belief looks up in the air for now.

Celtic are hard at work in the transfer market and now have an agreement in place with Bodo/Glimt for attacker Kasper Hogh.

The Bhoys are expected to splash out over £11m for the Dane in what is a real statement of intent.

Celtic boss Martin O’Neill will want further business to come quickly as the Bhoys shape up to try and make sure they can successfully navigate the Champions League playoff round.