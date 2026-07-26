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Leeds United‘s ‘final approval’ on the deal to take goalkeeper Lucas Perri to Torino is being awaited by the Italian side.

Torino have agreed a deal with Leeds for the shot-stopper on the basis of a season-long loan with an option to buy.

Perri joined Leeds to become their number 1 last summer, but fell out of favour throughout the campaign and is poised to move on.

Leeds are rapidly closing on the signing of James Trafford from Manchester City, with the Whites even including a release clause in the deal to convince the goalkeeper.

And until the Trafford deal is signed and sealed, Leeds will not take the risk of letting Perri complete his move to Torino.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, ‘Leeds’ final approval is pending’ and will arrive when Trafford joins the Whites.

The deal to sign Perri has been hailed as a transfer negotiating masterpiece in Italy due to Torino convincing Leeds to let the goalkeeper join on loan.

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Torino will have a close look at Perri over the course of the approaching season before deciding whether to pull the trigger on a permanent deal.

It is unclear just how much the option to buy has been set at.

Leeds have also trimmed their squad further by offloading Jack Harrison to MLS side New England Revolution.

Harrison spent the second half of last season on loan in Italy at Fiorentina, but was unable to do enough to convince La Viola to sign him on a permanent basis.

With Leeds having strengthened last summer, including the arrival of Noah Okafor, Harrison was surplus to requirements for Daniel Farke.

Perri will hope to enjoy more success in Italian football than Harrison did, with a different outcome at the end of his loan spell in Serie A.