Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Liverpool are ‘not in a rush’ to sign Bradley Barcola from Paris Saint-Germain, amid the winger telling the French side he will not sign a new contract.

Barcola is out of contract at the Parc des Princes in the summer of 2028, giving PSG a real issue deciding whether they should seek to cash in now.

PSG have slapped an asking price of €170m on the winger’s head, but that is a sum Liverpool do not want to pay.

Liverpool continue to want to sign Barcola but, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, they are ‘not in a rush’ to get the deal done.

The Reds may well hope that PSG soften their stance as the summer goes on if it becomes clear no club will pay their €170m asking price for the player.

There is also a question mark over PSG’s interest in Yan Diomande as they have been unable to reach an agreement with RB Leipzig yet, while Real Madrid have now also entered that race.

Liverpool could need to make space for Barcola and it has been suggested they will need to sell Cody Gakpo to make room for the PSG man.

Barcola came through the youth set-up at Lyon and was signed by PSG in 2023.

The winger has been a key man in PSG’s back to back Champions League triumphs, while he has also made an impact at international level with France.

Now Barcola looks ready for a new challenge and is open to a move to Liverpool.

He will not though cause trouble to try to force PSG to sell him this summer, meaning it is possible he stays put and is then the subject of a transfer scrap next summer.

Manchester City were in the mix to sign Barcola while he was at Lyon, but it was PSG who won the race.

Liverpool have already added a winger this summer in the shape of Victor Munoz, but Andoni Irola wants another wide option to arrive.