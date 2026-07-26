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Liverpool will have to sell Tottenham Hotspur target Cody Gakpo before making a move to land Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola this summer.

Barcola has long been admired by Liverpool and linked with a potential switch to Anfield, speculation which is sure to only ramp up given he does not want to sign a new deal at PSG.

The wide-man could well be on the move from the Parc des Princes this summer in what would likely be an expensive deal for any interested club to pull off.

Liverpool are still interested in signing Barcola, with the demand for new wingers clear and Mohamed Salah having left the club.

It is suggested though that for Liverpool to launch a swoop for Barcola they will need to sell Gakpo first; the Dutchman has been approached by Tottenham this summer.

French journalist Marc Mechenoua wrote on X: “There’s a lot of talk about Liverpool for Bradley Barcola, but they will have to sell Cody Gakpo first.

“And the Reds also plan to make room for Rio Ngumoha”

Liverpool having an urgency to sell Gakpo could be music to Tottenham’s ears as they seek to snap up the Dutchman.

Tottenham are expected to make additions in the final third and could even offload players, with Richarlison actively attracting attention, while Mathys Tel’s future remains a topic of debate.

Richarlison though is clear that to move he must head to one of Europe’s top five leagues, which has complicated Fenerbahce’s pursuit.

All eyes will be on Liverpool and whether they do make a big push to try to bring Barcola to the Premier League.

Chelsea have already tried their luck with the PSG man, but saw him knock back the idea of a move to Stamford Bridge.

Barcola is also in no mood to try to force through an exit from the Parc des Princes, which could yet mean he ends up moving next summer, when he has just a year left on his deal with the French giants.