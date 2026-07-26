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Newcastle United have not made an offer for Braga goalkeeper Lukas Hornicek, but are aware of him and rate him.

Eddie Howe’s side have recruited between the sticks this summer by signing French prospect Ewen Jaouen from Reims.

Despite signing Jaouen though, Newcastle could still dip back into the market for another shot-stopper as they seek to beef up Howe’s options.

They have been linked with Braga goalkeeper Hornicek, who is becoming a man in demand this summer, with his deal at the Portuguese side containing a release clause set at £30m.

While Newcastle do rate the 24-year-old and he is someone they are aware of, ‘no offers have been made’ to take him to St James’ Park as things stand.

Journalist Keith Downie wrote on X: “Newcastle United are aware of goalkeeper Lukas Hornicek, and like him, but no offers have been made for the 24-year-old.”

Newcastle do still have Nick Pope on the books at St James’ Park and, along with Jaouen and Mark Gillespie, Howe does have goalkeepers to call on.

Competition Appearances Liga Portugal 52 3. Liga 31 Lukas Hornicek’s top competitions by appearances

The club though are focusing on landing young players before they explode and could well feel that Hornicek fits the bill.

Hornicek made a total of 55 appearances across all competitions for Braga over the course of last season, keeping 24 clean sheets, and has broken into the Czech Republic squad.

The shot-stopper has a further two years left to run on his contract with the Portuguese side.

Newcastle are expected to do a lot more business between now and the closure of the transfer window, with the Magpies currently looking at what level offers to make for AC Milan defender Fikayo Tomori.

While Tomori has been involved in AC Milan’s pre-season, he has been keeping his phone on constantly to await news on a move from his agent.

Newcastle also have an interest in Rayo Vallecano full-back Andrei Ratiu.

The Rayo Vallecano man was denied a move to the Premier League last summer after the Spanish side rejected a bid from an unnamed club and it left him hurt and disappointed.