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Nottingham Forest are ‘closing in’ on the signature of Feyenoord full-back Givairo Read, who ‘is expected to make the transfer’ to the City Ground.

Forest have been keen on landing the Dutch defender, but doing a deal with Feyenoord has not been easy, with the Dutch side knocking back several offers from the Tricky Trees.

Oliver Glasner’s side have not given up the chase though, being convinced about Read’s qualities, and now Nottingham Forest look set to get their man.

According to Dutch outlet Feyenoord Transfermarkt, Read ‘is now expected to make the transfer to Nottingham Forest’.

The Premier League side are ‘closing in’ and the player wants to make the move to the City Ground this summer.

Nottingham Forest are not being rivalled by other clubs for Read, giving them a clear run at securing his signature and Feyenoord limited opportunity to push the price too high.

It is unclear how much Forest will pay to sign Read, but Feyenoord look to be reaching the end of the road in resisting his departure.

Competition Appearances Eredivisie 43 Tweede Divisie 35 Givairo Read’s top competitions by appearances

Despite Nottingham Forest’s bids being rejected, it was suggested at the time that Read was not untouchable and could be sold.

Nottingham Forest are active on a number of transfer fronts and have been tracking Rayo Vallecano defender Andrei Ratiu.

An approach for goalkeeper Stefan Ortega was knocked back by the player however.

Feyenoord have Read under contract until the summer of 2029, something which has bolstered their position when it comes to dealing with proposals for the defender.

Losing Read will be a blow for the Dutch giants, but if the deal happens soon then they will at least have adequate time to react and plot how to spend some of the money received.

Now it remains to be seen how quickly Nottingham Forest can get the Read deal over the line and put him at the disposal of Glasner.