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Tottenham Hotspur out-on-loan defender Radu Dragusin has been criticised for his performance in Fiorentina’s friendly loss to QPR.

The Italian side are building up to a new season in Serie A and took on QPR in a friendly clash at Loftus Road on Saturday.

Fiorentina went down to a 3-2 loss to the Championship side and Dragusin, freshly arrived on loan from Tottenham, featured.

The centre-back’s display did no go down well with Fiorentina outlet Viola News, as they covered the game, and Dragusin was criticised for being at fault for QPR’s second goal, with ‘numerous hesitations’ in the clash.

It was also noted that he seemed to be lacking in pre-season preparations, suggesting extra work to do on the training ground, as his ‘physique seems not to help him’.

Viola News were quoted as saying by Fanatik: “After a perfect week, Radu had numerous hesitations and errors with QPR, being guilty even of the 0-2 goal.

“The lack of preparation is fully felt, and his physique seems not to help him.”

Fiorentina have taken care in the deal to sign Dragusin and his loan spell will only become a permanent move if he makes 22 appearances for them.

Dragusin will therefore need to stay fit and in form to make sure he is consistently being selected by Fiorentina’s boss Fabio Grosso.

If the defender cannot win over Fiorentina then there is the very real possibility that he could be back in N17 next summer.

Fiorentina were lauded for their capture of the Romanian and a former defender dubbed Dragusin ‘exceptionally strong’.

Dragusin did suffer a serious knee injury at Tottenham, but any worries over his fitness were put aside by a former Fiorentina star, who insists that the defender has recovered ‘brilliantly’.

Now Dragusin will look to avoid any further mistakes over Fiorentina’s pre-season as they build up to the new Serie A campaign.