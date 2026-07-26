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Everton and Nottingham Forest are at risk of missing out on Bologna striker Santiago Castro after ‘overnight progress’ made on a deal by Roma.

Castro has become hot property due to his displays for Bologna last season and the Rossoblu have been facing a battle to hold on to him.

Nottingham Forest tested the water over a deal earlier this summer, while Everton then entered the discussions as a potential destination, amid interest from a number of other Premier League sides as a fierce transfer tug-of-war looked to be taking shape.

Premier League suitors though are at risk of being left behind as Roma have started to work intently on a deal, with a proposal being discussed.

Roma would pay Bologna a fee of €35m for Castro, while they would send Artem Dovbyk the other way on a €5m loan, with an option to buy set at €20m.

The deal appears to be an attractive one for Bologna as it would hand them a replacement for Castro as well as cash.

And according to Italian journalist Luca Cerchione, Roma made ‘overnight progress’ in talks with Bologna over the deal.

Season Position 2025-26 16th 2024–25 7th 2023–24 17th 2022–23 16th 2021–22 4th (Championship, promoted via playoffs) Nottingham Forest’s last five league finishes

Everton and Nottingham Forest now face needing to press the accelerator on their interest in Castro or they may soon find he is off the table and at Roma.

The Argentine attacker moved to Bologna in the 2024 winter transfer window when he completed a switch from Velez Sarsfield.

Castro is likely to hope a move to a higher profile club puts him in the mix to win an Argentina call-up, with the attacker so far only capped up to Under-20 level.

Everton and Nottingham Forest have found themselves chasing some of the same targets and recently both were turned down by goalkeeper Stefan Ortega.

Another Bologna player Everton have also shown interest in is winger Jonathan Rowe.

Bologna do not consider Rowe to be up for sale and would like to keep him, but a substantial offer could change minds.