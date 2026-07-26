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Tottenham Hotspur are ‘inclined to approve’ the transfer of Richarlison this summer, however ‘the most important criteria’ for the attacker is his ‘career plan’.

Richarlison has found himself increasingly pushed out of the centre of Tottenham’s plans as the club look to reinforce in the final third.

The Brazilian has been linked with several clubs this summer amid the expectation that his time at Tottenham could be coming to an end.

He did head with the Tottenham squad on their tour of New Zealand and Australia, unlike another player linked with an exit in the shape of Guglielmo Vicario, however he could still leave.

Fenerbahce have an interest in taking him to Turkey and have explored the conditions of a deal, while Richarlison is also in Juventus’ thinking.

According to Turkish journalist Elis Buse Arac, Tottenham are ‘inclined to approve the transfer’ of Richarlison this summer, with the potential hold up being at the player’s end.

For Richarlison ‘the most important criteria’ is the ‘player’s career plan’ as the Brazilian is determined to remain within one of Europe’s top five leagues.

Season Position 2025–26 17th 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

While that would make a move to Juventus acceptable for Richarlison, it rules out a switch to Fenerbahce, whose interest is more concrete than the Bianconeri’s.

Fenerbahce are as a result looking at alternatives, but they have not completely given up on the idea of signing Richarlison, though it would likely need a rethink from the Spurs forward.

Richarlison scored for Tottenham in a pre-season friendly against Auckland FC overnight as Spurs ran out 2-0 winners in New Zealand.

The match will have done Richarlison’s move hopes no harm, keeping him in the mind of clubs seeking another attacking option this summer.

Spurs do not appear to have moved to push Richarlison towards the exit door yet, though that could change if Roberto De Zerbi succeeds in his pursuit of other attacking options.