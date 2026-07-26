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Portsmouth and Hull City are both keen on a deal for Abu Kamara to head back to Fratton Park, but the player’s agent could take a different view.

Pompey managed to hold on to John Mousinho as boss this summer when it did appear he might move on from Fratton Park.

Mousinho has been backed, with Marko Milovanovic arriving from Almeria to bolster the attack, while Rocco Shein landed from Fredrikstad to add to midfield.

Portsmouth had a lengthy pursuit of goalkeeper Daniel Bielcia, but NAC Breda eventually played ball and a deal was agreed for the Polish shot-stopper.

The Championship side are still active in the market and would like to bring Kamara back to Fratton Park.

Kamara, 23, had a loan spell at Portsmouth in the 2023/24 season and spent last term on loan in Spain at Getafe.

Portsmouth and Kamara’s club Hull City could be on the same page over a move, though his agent’s stance is less certain.

Club Appearances Portsmouth 52 Hull City 40 Getafe 13 Norwich City 6 Abu Kamara’s appearances by club

Journalist Alex Crook wrote on X: “Understand both #Pompey and #HCAFC would like Abu Kamara to return to Fratton Park.

“His agent may have other ideas.”

Kamara saw his spell at Getafe last term disrupted by a foot injury and clocked just 12 outings in La Liga for the Spanish side.

He did feature in glamour clashes with Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Kamara has a further two years left to run on his current Hull City contract and it remains to be seen if the Tigers do offload him this summer.

The attacker is experienced at Championship level, having made 43 appearances in the division, and could prove to be a potent weapon for Mousinho at Portsmouth.

He came through the youth ranks at Norwich City and was snapped up by Hull City in the summer of 2024, on a big money deal which was suggested to be worth up to £4.5m.

On what basis he could move to Portsmouth this summer is unclear.