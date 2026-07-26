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Rangers boss Derek McInnes has indicated the Gers are looking to get another signing over the line within the next 48 hours and could then add again before the Dundee United game.

The Gers played out their final pre-season test on Sunday, drawing 0-0 with West Ham United.

The display showed that Rangers still likely need options in the final third, with a winger sure to be on McInnes’ mind and the club continuing to be linked with wanting to bring Mikey Moore back.

They were recently given a boost in the Moore race as fellow suitors 1.FC Koln deemed a deal ‘not financially feasible’.

Rangers have so far brought in goalkeeper Ivan Pandur, defenders Ross McCrorie and Ben Godfrey, midfielders Cammy Devlin, Dan Neil and Vanja Dragojevic, and attacker Lawrence Shankland.

With the Scottish Premiership opener against Dundee United now looming, McInnes is hoping to have another through the door within 48 hours at least.

McInnes said post the West Ham game that one deal should be done within 48 hours while ‘hopefully’ another could follow before the Dundee United meeting, according to journalist Joshua Barrie.

New signing Ivan Pandur Ross McCrorie Ben Godfrey Dan Neil Lawrence Shankland Cammy Devlin Vanja Dragojevic Rangers’ arrivals

Who that might be remains to be seen, but Rangers fans will be hoping the club can add another wide option before the trip to Tannadice.

McInnes made a host of changes throughout the friendly clash with the Hammers as he looked to get last minute minutes into legs.

Rangers started with a team of Pandur, Sterling, Godfrey, Fernandez, Rommens, Devlin, Diomande, Aasgaard, Gassama, Curtis and Naderi.

McInnes then brought on off the bench Neil, Bajrami, Chukwuani, Antman, Chermiti and Shankland.

Now all eyes are on what Rangers can do in the transfer market in advance of the Dundee United clash, which could well set the tone for what is to come during the McInnes’ era at Ibrox.