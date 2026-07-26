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Leeds United having Daniel Farke in the dugout is speaking in their favour when it comes to convincing Julian Brandt to join.

Attacking midfielder Brandt, a free agent after his contract at Borussia Dortmund ran its course, is assessing his options.

Leeds have been chasing him intently, even when their hopes were dented due to Brandt’s desire for his next club to be playing in Europe.

The Whites have welcomed his entourage and shown them around the facilities at Thorp Arch, with a three-year deal on the table for the German to sign.

It has been suggested that Brandt is fascinated by the idea of playing in the Premier League in the new season.

And Leeds do appear to have a genuine chance of landing the former Germany international.

According to German magazine Sport Bild, Leeds having Farke in the dugout is something which is speaking in their favour as far as Brandt is concerned.

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The German boss knows Brandt well from his time in the Bundesliga and would be delighted to be able to call upon him in the new season.

Now the ball is in Brandt’s court to decide where to go, but Leeds look to have given themselves every chance of scooping him up.

Last season Brandt featured on a regular basis for Dortmund last term, clocking 41 appearances across all competitions, scoring eleven goals and providing four assists.

The prior campaign he made a substantial 50 appearances, scoring six times and providing 16 assists.

Inside Futbol looked at just what Brandt could bring to Leeds if he does sign on the dotted line.

If Brandt is to join then Farke will want him bringing in as soon as possible to bed him in over the course of the Whites’ pre-season friendlies.