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Bodo/Glimt boss Kjetil Knutsen is staying tight-lipped about a potential move to Celtic for attacker Kasper Hogh.

Hogh looks to be on his way out of the successful Norwegian side, with talk that Celtic have agreed an £11m plus deal to take him to Glasgow.

Celtic are expected to put the attacker through a medical in the coming days as they look to place him at the disposal of Martin O’Neill.

Hogh was not in the Bodo/Glimt squad for their Norwegian top flight clash against Sandefjord on Sunday, a game that Knutsen’s men won 3-0.

The Bodo/Glimt boss was asked about Hogh before the match, but is keen not to be drawn into giving anything away.

“We have to concentrate on the players who are here, that’s what I can say about it”, he was quoted as saying by VG.

Losing Hogh would be a big blow to the Norwegian side, but given the level of money Celtic are prepared to pay, they likely cannot resist his exit.

Scored against Lillestrom (A) Start (H) – two Tromso (H) – two Rosenborg (A) – two Kasper Hogh’s league goals this season

Celtic are now rapidly closing in on the start of the new Scottish Premiership season and could have Hogh available for their season opener.

The Dane will arrive ready to go, with the Norwegian season in full swing, in what will be another positive for the Bhoys.

The attacker has payed in 12 Norwegian top flight games so far this season, scoring seven goals and providing seven assists for his team-mates.

He has also worn the captain’s armband on occasion, showcasing the leadership qualities Martin O’Neill will want to see him bring to Celtic.

Hogh’s last league goal for Bodo/Glimt came in a 2-2 draw with Rosenborg in May, where he scored both his side’s goals in the encounter.