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Birmingham City have struck an agreement with Anderlecht for the signing of Luis Vazquez, who is ‘already in the UK’ to seal his switch to St Andrew’s.

The 25-year-old has been on Anderlecht’s books since 2023, going on to accumulate 116 appearances for the Belgian outfit.

The Argentine went out on loan to Getafe in January, where he established himself as a regular fixture in La Liga, returning four goal involvements across 17 appearances.

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Even though the Spanish outfit held an option to buy, they ultimately declined to trigger it, paving the way for his return to Belgium following the campaign.

Vazquez has entered the final two years of his Anderlecht contract, with both parties eager for a fresh chapter, one that has now presented itself through Blues.

According to Italian journalist Luca Bendoni, Birmingham have ‘agreed a deal to sign’ Vazquez from Anderlecht on a permanent transfer.

Blues are expected to pay a fee in the region of €3.5m to prise Vazquez away from Belgium.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

The Argentine is ‘already in the UK’, where he is set to complete the final formalities ahead of an official announcement in the coming days.

Kyogo Furuhashi was recently moved on to MLS, leaving Vazquez in line to fill the vacancy at the tip of the attack for Blues.

Further attacking reinforcements could also arrive at St Andrew’s, with Birmingham City having recently joined the race for Sammie Szmodics despite Derby County also remaining in the picture.

Blues also hold an interest in Romeo Amane, though rival interest continues to gather pace, including from fellow Championship outfits.

Chris Davies’ side are targeting a strong campaign after falling short of the Championship playoffs last season despite significant investment, with Blues hopeful Vazquez could prove to be a key addition.