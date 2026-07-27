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Greg Taylor has been frozen out of PAOK Salonika’s plans for the new season, with Celtic considering a move to bring him back to Parkhead, though nothing is clear yet.

Taylor made an impact at Celtic after joining from Kilmarnock and won multiple trophies in the famous green and white hoops.

The 28-year-old made over 200 appearances for the Bhoys and contributed to 42 goals, but in 2025 left the club to join Greek side PAOK Salonika.

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The defender has struggled to make a big impact in Greece though and it appears PAOK Salonika have chosen to move on without him.

According to Greek journalist George Tsarouchas, PAOK Salonika will not include him in their squad for the Europa League qualifiers and he is not in the club’s plans for the new Greek Super League season.

It is claimed that Taylor is in Celtic’s thoughts for a possible return to Parkhead, as the Bhoys consider adding another left-back, with Marcelo Saracchi departed.

However, there is ‘nothing clear yet’ with regards to Taylor’s future and another unnamed side in Scotland are showing interest.

Trophy Times won Scottish Premiership 5 Scottish Cup 3 Scottish League Cup 3 Trophies won by Greg Taylor at Celtic

During his time at the club, Taylor helped the club win multiple trophies, and back in 2022, a former Celtic star lavished praise on his performances on the left flank.

Celtic have only signed Camilo Duran from Qarabag so far, and are under pressure to make further signings during the course of the summer transfer window to strengthen the squad.

The Bhoys are also actively looking to add more depth behind goalkeeper Viljami Sinisalo, and have shown interest in Dinko Horkas, but could face competition for his signature.

Taylor still has two years remaining on his current contract, but after spending most of the last season on the bench, a move away from PAOK Salonika seems the most likely outcome.

It remains to be seen whether Celtic will act on their supposed interest in Taylor to bring him back to Celtic Park this summer transfer window.