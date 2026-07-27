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Norwegian outfit Stabaek are set for an unexpected cash windfall due to Kasper Hogh’s move to Celtic from Bodo/Glimt.

Celtic are upping the pace in the transfer market as they look to see Camilo Duran followed through the door by more fresh faces.

The Bhoys are under pressure to bring in reinforcements to bolster their attack, especially following the departures of Daizen Maeda and Kelechi Iheanacho.

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Hogh has been a long-term target for the club and Celtic have been tracking his progress in Norway.

The 25-year-old right-footed forward is expected to arrive at Celtic Park imminently, with a medical on the cards before he can put pen to paper.

It will not be just Bodo/Glimt who benefit from Celtic splashing the cash.

His former club Stabaek negotiated a 15 per cent sell-on clause when they sold him to Bodo/Glimt and if all the aspects of the agreement with Celtic are met, including bonuses, then they will bank £1.5m, according to Norwegian broadcaster TV2.

Whether Hogh and Celtic’s performances will mean that all the add-ons are achieved remains to be seen.

Season Position 2025–26 1st 2024–25 1st 2023–24 1st 2022–23 1st 2021–22 1st Celtic’s last five league finishes

The Norwegian top-flight is under way, and Hogh has scored seven goals, while providing seven assists in 12 matches in the league.

Last term, the Danish hitman delivered strong performances in the Champions League, contributing to eight goals in 12 matches, and scored a brace against Manchester City.

Celtic have been looking in the transfer market to make key additions to the squad and a key area of concern remains the number 1 spot between the sticks.

Following the retirement of Kasper Schmeichel, the Bhoys will want to add more depth behind Viljami Sinisalo, and have been linked with Las Palmas custodian Dinko Horkas, though they could face competition from several clubs.

It remains to be seen which new faces will come through the door at Celtic Park this summer, as the club will want to replicate last season’s success in the upcoming campaign.

For Stabaek, Celtic’s swoop for Hogh is an unexpected bonus and it remains to be seen how the Norwegian side spend it.