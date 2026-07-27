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Celtic target Kieron Bowie is set to be the subject of a new and improved offer from Serie A side Sassuolo.

The Parkhead side ended the season with a domestic double, but endured a difficult start to the season, and it took the return of manager Martin O’Neill to get the club back on track.

The Bhoys have been active in the transfer market to bolster their attack and have already signed forward Camilo Duran from Qarabag.

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However, following the departure of Kelechi Iheanacho, the club could bring in further reinforcements, and did make ‘preliminary enquiries’ about Bowie last month.

But Celtic are not the only club chasing his signature, with Serie A pair Cagliari and Sassuolo also interested in signing him this summer.

Sassuolo have already failed with an approach, but now, according to Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla, they want to increase their offer for Bowie.

Bowie, who got relegated to Serie B with Hellas Verona, will have the opportunity to stay in Serie A if he decides to join either Sassuolo or Cagliari.

Season Position 2025–26 1st 2024–25 1st 2023–24 1st 2022–23 1st 2021–22 1st Celtic’s last five league finishes

The 23-year-old joined Hellas Verona just seven months ago from Hibernian and made 14 appearances for the club, contributing to five goals.

Landing a promising Scottish striker could well appeal to Celtic and if Bowie remains in Serie A and does well next season, he could soon be financially out of reach for the Bhoys.

With Sassuolo increasing the pressure to sign Bowie, Celtic will soon have a decision to make on whether they want to move in with a firm bid too.

The Bhoys are close to adding another attacker and the club have an agreement in place to bring Bodo/Glimt forward Kasper Hogh to Celtic Park.

It remains to be seen whether Celtic will revisit their interest in Bowie this summer, or the 23-year-old striker will stay put in Italy.