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Nottingham Forest have no intention of playing ball with Italian side Inter Milan over attacker Dan Ndoye, with the Italians having ‘tried in vain’ to broach a deal.

The Tricky Trees endured a difficult season, but avoided relegation and now have serial winner Oliver Glasner at the helm.

Forest have already lost Elliot Anderson to Manchester City for big money and another player who has been linked with a move away from the City Ground is Ndyoe.

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The 25-year-old attacker has gained substantial interest from clubs in Serie A and Inter Milan are amongst his suitors.

The Nerazzurri are ‘convinced’ that they can convert him into a wing-back, as the club are looking to find a replacement for Denzel Dumfries.

Inter Milan ‘have tried in vain’ though to ask Nottingham Forest about the possibility of signing Ndoye this summer, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com.

The Tricky Trees are interested in Inter Milan midfielder Davide Frattesi, but are unwilling to discuss a deal for Ndoye as things stand.

Season Position 2025-26 16th 2024–25 7th 2023–24 17th 2022–23 16th 2021–22 4th (Championship, promoted via playoffs) Nottingham Forest’s last five league finishes

Besides that, it will not be an easy task for the Nerazzurri to lure Ndoye away from Nottingham Forest, as earlier this summer it was claimed Switzerland international has ‘no intention of leaving’ the City Ground or the Premier League.

Moreover, Ndoye’s agents have been working to find solutions to keep him in the Premier League since May, despite underwhelming performances last term and strong interest from Serie A.

In the recent campaign, Ndoye made 37 appearances in all competitions, but only made four goal contributions, and also missed several games due to multiple injuries.

But with Switzerland, Ndoye reached the quarter-finals at the World Cup, participating in all six games and scoring two goals during the process.

The 25-year-old arrived at Nottingham Forest from Italian club Bologna in 2025 and still has four years remaining on his current contract with the club.

It remains to be seen if the door to a move to Italy opens for Ndoye later this summer.