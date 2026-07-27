George Wood/Getty Images

Leeds United goalkeeper Lucas Perri is now close to officially signing for Torino, with the ‘final details being ironed out on the commissions’ to be paid.

The Yorkshire giants have been prepared to let shot-stopper Perri move on this summer if they can bring in a replacement.

That now looks very close to happening as Leeds are rapidly closing in on snapping up James Trafford, despite being warned a deal for the Manchester City goalkeeper will not be easy to pull off.

Perri is expected to sign for Torino on a loan deal with an option to buy, something which has been hailed as smart negotiating on the part of the Italian side.

It has still not gone through yet though and it appears there are details to resolve.

According to Italian journalist Orazio Accomando, the final details with regards to the agents commissions for the deal are in the process of being ironed out.

Several agents worked hard to bring the two clubs together and get an agreement in place and now want to be compensated for their efforts.

Goalkeeper Country Lucas Perri Brazil Alex Carins England Leeds United’s current goalkeepers

Perri landed at Elland Road last summer from Lyon slated to be Leeds’ long-term number 1 and there was optimism around the Brazilian.

He did get given a chance between the sticks, but eventually lost Daniel Farke’s faith and was replaced by Karl Darlow.

For Perri, another season providing goalkeeping cover at Leeds is not an acceptable situation and he is heading out to play regularly.

Even with Trafford in through the door Leeds will still likely require another goalkeeper, as Darlow, Perri and Illan Meslier will have all gone out.

The club do have veteran shot-stopper Alex Cairns on the books, but he is unlikely to start the season as number 2 behind Trafford.