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AC Milan midfielder Youssouf Fofana could move this summer, with Crystal Palace namechecked as a team to ‘keep an eye on’.

The 27-year-old was linked with Manchester United before ultimately making the move to the Rossoneri in 2024.

Since then, the Frenchman has cemented himself as a mainstay in AC Milan’s midfield, a status underlined once again last season as he racked up 33 Serie A appearances while chipping in with five goal involvements.

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Equally comfortable in a deeper midfield role or in a more central position, Fofana’s adaptability is among his standout attributes.

The midfielder is not actively seeking a way out of AC Milan this summer, but has reservations over his prospects of commanding a regular starting berth amid fierce competition for places in the Rossoneri engine room.

As such, a departure cannot be discounted, with Besiktas are eager to lure him to Turkish football, though they have yet to open dialogue with his entourage.

Crystal Palace have also emerged as a potential destination and have been mooted as a team to ‘keep an eye on’ in the hunt for his signature, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport.

Club League Strasbourg Ligue 1 Monaco Ligue 1 AC Milan Serie A Clubs Youssouf Fofana has played for

Palace have come forward to explore a potential deal for Fofana, but there could be more interest from the Premier League this summer.

AC Milan are understood to be seeking a fee in the region of €15m to €20m to sanction his departure.

Such a sum would be well within reach for Crystal Palace and other interested Premier League sides.

With the Frenchman entering the final two years of his contract, it may not come down to negotiations with the Rossoneri, but rather whether Crystal Palace can persuade Fofana to make the switch.

A return to Ligue 1, where he once thrived, also remains a possibility for Fofana, though nothing concrete has emerged.

Whether the Eagles choose to follow through on their interest remains to be seen, while another AC Milan midfielder, Warren Bondo, could also be Premier League-bound, with Everton among the clubs in the mix.