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Al Hilal will have ‘direct talks’ with both Everton and Iliman Ndiaye this week, with the attacker not having shut the door on a switch to the Saudi Pro League.

Everton have turned Tyrique George and Merlin Rohl’s loans into permanent deals this summer, while Hayden Hackney has joined from Middlesbrough.

The Toffees are making efforts to add to the squad further, but now face the prospect of potentially losing Ndiaye.

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The 26-year-old attacker had a productive season and his stock rose significantly higher following strong displays with Senegal at the World Cup.

Ndaiye has been subject to interest in several previous transfer windows, and just last summer, Everton ‘rejected all approaches’ for him from several clubs.

Now Ndiaye is being chased by Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal and, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Saudi side will hold ‘direct talks’ this week with both Everton and the player’s camp.

It has been suggested that Ndiaye has not completely rejected the Saudi project and the Toffees will be able to put forward their valuation during transfer negotiations.

League played in Northern Premier Championship Ligue 1 Premier League Leagues Iliman Ndiaye has played in

Al Hilal have already completed the signing of Crysencio Summerville from West Ham United for big money and are hoping to repeat the trick to sign Ndiaye as well.

Summerville can earn €68m if he completes his contract in Saudi Arabia.

Ndiaye has established himself as one of the key members of the squad and Everton already have a ‘no sale’ stance on James Garner, but their stance on the Senegalese is unclear.

The Rouen-born attacker arrived at the Hill Dickinson Stadium from French outfit Marseille in 2024 and put pen to paper on a five-year deal with the club.

In the recent campaign, the Senegal international contributed to nine goal involvements in 32 appearances in the Premier League.

Ndiaye still has three years on his deal remaining with the club, which puts the Toffees in a strong position to drive up his price in the event the club wants to cash in on him this summer.

Selling the Senegal attacker for a substantial fee could boost David Moyes’ flexibility in the market as he looks for signings to take Everton to the next level.