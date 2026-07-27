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Nottingham Forest are ready to pay Feyenoord full-back Givario Read a total of €20m plus bonuses over the course of a five-year contract he has now verbally agreed to.

Having joined Feyenoord’s academy in 2023 before breaking into the first team, the right-back looks increasingly likely to leave this summer, with Nottingham Forest keen to take him to the Premier League as part of Oliver Glasner’s plans.

Signing the defender has proved difficult for the Tricky Trees, who have already seen an opening bid rejected, but a Dutch journalist confirmed that Read is not regarded as untouchable by the Rotterdam club and matters are moving along.

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It emerged on Sunday that Nottingham Forest are ‘closing in’ on the signature of Read, who ‘is expected to make the transfer’ to the City Ground.

Read has ‘verbally agreed’ to the move and a contract with Nottingham Forest, who lodged a new €22m bid on Sunday, according to Dutch daily De Telegraaf.

The contract will see Read well rewarded for his time at the City Ground as it runs for five years and is worth a total of €20m, plus bonuses on top.

Read is set for a significant pay rise on his current Feyenoord salary if the deal goes through.

Brazilian Morato Murillo John Victor Igor Jesus Jair Cunha Brazilians in the Nottingham Forest squad

Feyenoord’s stance continues to be that they would like to keep Read for another season at De Kuip, but that now looks unlikely.

Forest are suggested to be prepared to go up to a total package of €25m if necessary.

The Tricky Trees face no competition from rival clubs for Read’s signature at the moment, giving them a clear run at the defender while limiting Feyenoord’s ability to drive up his price.

The 20-year-old still has three years left on his contract with Feyenoord, but is keen to test himself in the Premier League.

Nottingham Forest are looking to further bolster their defence in the transfer market and have been interested in Jhon Lucumi for a while, but they now face competition from Turkish giants Galatasaray, who are making a ‘strong move’ for the Bologna defender.

Meanwhile, the Tricky Trees are set to miss out on Santiago Castro, with Roma closing in on a €35m deal after making ‘overnight progress’ for the Bologna striker.