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Everton have emerged in the race for AC Milan midfielder Warren Bondo, who ‘is ready to leave’ the San Siro this summer for a fresh challenge.

The 22-year-old attracted interest from the likes of Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool during his academy days at Nancy, though he ultimately remained with the French outfit.

The Frenchman eventually secured his long-awaited move to one of Europe’s heavyweights during the 2025 winter transfer window by completing a switch to the Rossoneri.

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The midfielder, however, was afforded just 164 minutes across five appearances during his opening six months at the San Siro.

In pursuit of regular first-team football, he subsequently embarked on a temporary spell with fellow Serie A outfit Cremonese last summer.

The Frenchman soon earned regular opportunities in the Italian outfit’s midfield, but his efforts ultimately proved insufficient to prevent Cremonese from suffering relegation, as he returned to AC Milan following the end of the campaign.

With new boss Ruben Amorim reshaping his squad, chances are limited at the San Siro for Bondo, ‘who wants to leave’ the club this summer.

Club played for Nancy Monza Reggina AC Milan Cremonense Clubs Warren Bondo has played for

As a result, Everton have ‘shown interest’ in Bondo alongside Bundesliga duo Stuttgart and Eintracht Frankfurt, according to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira.

Whether the Toffees elect to intensify their pursuit remains to be seen, though they will first have to navigate competition from the two Bundesliga outfits.

Although Bondo still has three years remaining on his AC Milan contract, the Rossoneri’s willingness to part company with him could smooth Everton’s path should their interest evolve into something more concrete.

David Moyes’ side have already reinforced their midfield with the arrival of Hayden Hackney earlier in the window and are equally determined to retain James Garner as they seek to preserve balance in the middle of the park.

Meanwhile, the Merseyside outfit also face the prospect of missing out on striker Santiago Castro, with another Bologna star, Jonathan Rowe, also deemed untouchable by the Rossoblu.