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Everton have had no contact over Iliman Ndaiye, despite interest in the attacker from Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal, and are suggested to be in a ‘strong position’ if they do come calling.

Ndaiye joined Everton in the summer of 2024 from Ligue 1 side Marseille for €18m, signing a five-year contract with the Toffees.

The attacker has established himself as a regular starter for the Toffees, making 32 starts in the recent Premier League season, while scoring six goals and providing three assists.

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The 26-year-old’s performances were further highlighted by his strong displays with Senegal at the World Cup, and he also played a vital part in helping his country reach the final of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Interest in Ndaiye has persisted across several transfer windows, although Everton rejected all offers for the midfielder last summer.

The Senegal international is the subject of interest this transfer window as well, with Al Hilal tipped to hold direct talks with both Everton and Ndiaye this week.

Losing Ndiaye would be a blow for David Moyes, but it is not certain to happen.

Season Position (Premier League) 2025–26 13th 2024–25 13th 2023–24 15th 2022–23 17th 2021–22 16th Everton’s last five league finishes

According to Everton insider Alan Myers, Al Hilal have not been in touch with the Toffees about signing Ndiaye as things stand.

It has been suggested that Everton are in a strong position to demand their valuation of the attacker, if they do decide they want to do business with the Saudi side.

Al Hilal have already splashed out to sign Crysencio Summerville from West Ham United and could now look to lure Ndiaye away from Everton.

It remains to be seen where the Senegalese will play next season amid transfer interest.

Meanwhile, with the summer transfer window in full swing, Everton will look to add quality signings to their squad and push for higher ambitions next season under Moyes.

The Toffees have joined the race for AC Milan midfielder Warren Bondo, who ‘is ready to leave’ the San Siro for a fresh challenge.

Everton are though set to miss out on Santiago Castro, with Roma closing in on a €35m deal after making ‘overnight progress’ for the Bologna striker.