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Former West Ham United star Frank McAvennie has blasted the Hammers stars for their lethargic performance against Rangers in a pre-season friendly at the weekend.

Following their relegation from the Premier League last season, the London club are preparing for their upcoming term.

Even though they have lost the likes of Mateus Fernandes and Crysencio Summerville, skipper Jarrod Bowen has decided to stay put in what is a big boost.

West Ham’s pre-season started last week against EFL side Stevenage, which they won by a resounding 5-0 scoreline.

However, on Sunday, they played against Scottish giants Rangers at Ibrox, but the match ended 0-0.

More than 48,000 fans attended the game in Glasgow, but it was a stalemate between the British clubs at Ibrox.

West Ham’s performance against the Gers, though, did not please ex-Hammers hitman McAvennie, who criticised Nuno Espirito Santo’s men.

Season Position 2025-26 18th 2024–25 14th 2023–24 9th 2022–23 14th 2021–22 7th West Ham United’s last five league finishes

Even though he recognised that winning all pre-season games is not mandatory, he insists the players must give their 100 per cent as professionals.

The 66-year-old feels that the West Ham stars ‘strolled’ on the pitch, stressing the players did not put in enough effort to try and win.

“I understand what you’re saying and to be honest when I played we didn’t win all pre-season games but John Lyall and Billy Bonds demanded 100 per cent, every one strolled about today so not for me”, McAvennie replied to a West Ham fan’s comment through his official X handle.

The Portuguese boss started a strong team against Derek McInnes’ side, but they were not able to make a breakthrough against the Gers.

Up next, the London Stadium outfit will be facing German outfit 1. FC Magdeburg in a pre-season friendly next month.

The Hammers will aim to put in a convincing performance against the German side as they aim to make an instant comeback to the top flight.

It remains to be seen whether the Hammers will be able to finish their pre-season with a big win before they face Portsmouth in the EFL Cup.