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Nottingham Forest are set to miss out on Mikel Amondarain, who is expected to arrive in Bologna on Tuesday to complete a move to the Serie A outfit.

Amondarain joined Estudiantes’ academy in 2024 and quickly established himself as one of the club’s brightest young prospects, progressing steadily through the youth ranks.

His rise earned him a first professional contract and promotion to the senior squad in July 2025, before he made his first-team debut later that month.

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Amondarain has made 40 senior appearances for Estudiantes, scoring four goals and providing three assists.

The 21-year-old’s versatility attracted interest from clubs, with his ability to operate in multiple positions boosting his appeal.

Nottingham Forest emerged as serious contenders for Amondarain’s signature after entering the race and quietly working behind the scenes on a deal.

Forest being interested was soon flagged as serious worry for Bologna, who were left ‘waiting and hoping’ the Tricky Trees did not deploy their financial firepower to win the race.

Midfield option Ibrahim Sangare Nicolas Dominguez Morgan Gibbs-White Xaver Schlager Ryan Yates James McAtee Nottingham Forest’s midfield options

However, the Serie A side pressed on the accelerator themselves and it was suggested that the midfielder had agreed personal terms with Bologna, with the paperwork to be completed ‘in the next hours’.

Now, with fresh developments emerging, it appears Nottingham Forest are set to miss out on the Argentine as Bologna are working quickly.

According to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport (via Tutto Mercato Web), Amondarain is expected to arrive in Bologna on Tuesday to undergo a medical before signing his contract with the Rossoblu.

It has been suggested that the deal between the two clubs was finalised at €8.5m, with Estudiantes securing a ten per cent sell-on clause.

The Tricky Trees are actively looking to reinforce their midfield following the high-profile departure of Elliot Anderson, and it remains to be seen which midfield targets they will pursue.

Nottingham Forest are set to miss out on another target in Santiago Castro, with Roma closing in on a €35m deal after making ‘overnight progress’ for the Bologna striker.

Meanwhile, the Tricky Trees have stepped up their pursuit of Feyenoord full-back Givario Read, with details of the contract on offer emerging after Read and Forest reached a verbal agreement on personal terms.