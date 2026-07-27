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Nottingham Forest boss Oliver Glasner has told Dan Ndoye that he is counting on him for the new season, effectively ruling out a move for the winger.

Ndoye did largely not live up to expectations at the City Ground last season, amid Forest’s battle to avoid being relegated from the Premier League.

His stock though remains high in Serie A, where he shone for Bologna, and several sides in Italy have been spying an opportunity.

Inter Milan especially have been keen on Ndoye and are convinced they can convert him into a top class wing-back.

Those plans could be dead and buried now though, with Nottingham Forest likely to keep Ndoye.

According to Italian journalist Alessio Lento, ‘Glasner has told him he’s counting on him’ for next season.

The new Nottingham Forest boss looks to be a fan of the Switzerland international and is keen to make sure he stays put at the City Ground.

Club Appearances Basel 97 Bologna 75 Lausanne-Sport 49 Nice 37 Nottingham Forest 37 Dan Ndoye’s appearances by club

Despite Glasner’s stance and desire, Italian sides could still try to find an opening to convince Nottingham Forest to consider doing business.

The Austrian though was left unhappy at Crystal Palace‘s dealings while Eagles boss and will be hoping to avoid similar issues at Nottingham Forest.

It remains to be seen what specific role Glasner has in mind for the 25-year-old winger heading into the new campaign, but Ndoye does want to stay in the Premier League as his first choice.

Ndoye scored twice for Switzerland at the World Cup earlier this summer as he caught the eye.

It was an improvement on his Tricky Trees form, which yielded just one goal and one assist across 24 Premier League outings.

Ndoye did feature 12 times in the Europe League as Nottingham Forest reached the semi-final of the competition.