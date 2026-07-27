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West Brom have been picked as the next destination for French defender Nolan Galves in what has been dubbed an ‘historic deal’.

The Baggies have been working hard this summer to back James Morrison after he earned the club’s faith with his superb caretaker job last term.

Morrison helped steer West Brom to safety in the Championship when there was a genuine risk they would be relegated into League One.

Already Jimmy-Jay Morgan has come through the door from Chelsea, with the Blues showing their firm belief in his ability by including a sell-on clause.

Barney Stewart has been landed from Scottish side Falkirk, while Conor Townsend adds experience at the back, along with Matt Ingram.

West Brom have much more business that needs to be done though and they are now set to sign a defender in the shape of Galves.

According to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Galves ‘has chosen’ to move to West Brom and has a full agreement to sign for the Baggies on a four-year contract.

Club Appearances Rodez 68 Sochaux 32 Nolan Galves’ appearances

The move has been labelled an ‘historic deal’ due to the fact he is the first French defender playing in Ligue 2 to directly move to the Championship in the 21st century.

Galves is on the books at French side Rodez and operates as a right-back.

The 23-year-old clocked a total of 32 appearances in Ligue 2 for Rodez over the course of last season and showed he can contribute in the attacking third by chipping in with seven assists.

West Brom will look to see the Frenchman have the same level of impact in the Championship.

Now it remains to be seen just how quickly the Baggies can get the deal over the line and put Galves at the disposal of Morrison during pre-season.