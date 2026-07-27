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Commentator Adam Pope believes that signing James Trafford is going to be ‘hard to get it over the line’ for Leeds United, as the goalkeeper will be in demand in the transfer market.

Finding a new custodian seems to be the priority for the Yorkshire club this summer and they have been linked with multiple goalkeepers ever since the window opened.

Lucas Perri has a deal lined up to go to Torino after the Serie A club agreed a deal with Leeds for the shot-stopper on the basis of a season-long loan with an option to buy.

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With Darlow having joined Manchester United on a free transfer and Illan Meslier signing for Premier League champions Arsenal, Leeds have been left short of options in goal.

It was recently suggested that the Whites were ‘discussing a release clause’ with Manchester City goalkeeper Trafford, with the shot-stopper closing in on a move to Elland Road.

Trafford spent nearly eight years developing through Manchester City’s youth ranks before signing his first professional contract in 2020.

Opportunities are tough to come by for the 23-year-old at the Etihad due to the presence of elite goalkeepers such as Gianluigi Donnarumma, meaning Trafford could be on the move this summer in search of regular playing time.

Club Years Manchester City 2021-2023 Accrington Stanley (loan) 2021-2022 Bolton Wanderers (loan) 2022 Bolton Wanderers (loan) 2022-2023 Burnley 2023-2025 Manchester City 2025- James Trafford’s career history

Commentator Pope admits Leeds are short of experienced goalkeepers, with Alex Cairns the only senior option as Perri edges closer to the exit.

Pope insists that he is confident that the Whites will be able to secure the signature of Trafford this summer, but he also believes that signing the goalkeeper will be ‘hard to get it over the line’.

Speaking on Don’t Go To Bed Just Yet he said: “With the shape of the weekend, I think with Perri’s ongoing situation, clearly they don’t see him as enough in that Leeds goal and he is still linked with a move to Italy.

“The fact that there are about seven teenagers out there between the sticks along with Alex Cairns.

“They have to do something, I still remain pretty confident but this guy [Trafford] is going to be in demand.

“Its going to be hard to get it over the line”

It remains to be seen when Leeds will be able to bring Trafford, who still has four years left on his Manchester City contract, to Elland Road.

Torino will also be monitoring the situation as they await Leeds’ ‘final approval’ on the deal to bring Perri to Italy, with the Whites not wanting to take the risk of letting the Brazilian leave before Trafford’s deal is signed and sealed.