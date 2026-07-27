Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Liverpool ‘do not appear willing’ to give John Stones a ‘significant signing incentive’ amid their interest in taking him to Anfield.

The 32-year-old England international finds himself looking for a new club after bringing the curtain down on a ten-year association with Manchester City.

During his time with the Citizens, the centre-back evolved into a cornerstone of Manchester City’s sustained success, playing an instrumental role in their collection of Premier League titles and a Champions League triumph.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

But Stones has endured an injury-plagued spell in recent seasons, with repeated fitness setbacks disrupting both his momentum and availability.

Nevertheless, Stones has still managed to remain part of England‘s plans, representing the Three Lions at the World Cup as they finished third in the tournament.

Now searching for a fresh chapter in his career, the experienced defender has already entered talks with Juventus and Inter Milan over a move to Serie A.

But the prospect of prolonging his Premier League stay has also taken shape, with Liverpool emerging as admirers of the accomplished defender.

Club Years Barnsley 2011-2013 Everton 2013-2016 Manchester City 2016-2026 John Stones’ career history

However, according to Italian journalist Alessio Lento, Stones and his entourage are demanding a ‘significant signing incentive’ from Liverpool if the Merseyside outfit are to secure his signature.

The Reds, though, have little appetite for meeting those demands, though it remains unclear just how high the demands are.

Whether the two parties can bridge that divide remains to be seen, with the Serie A heavyweights still very much in the picture.

Andoni Iraola’s side have been left with a leadership void following the departures of towering figures such as Mohamed Salah and Andrew Robertson, one Stones possesses the pedigree to fill.

But before any move can gather genuine momentum, the two parties must first find alignment on the financial terms, with the coming weeks expected to provide greater clarity.

Liverpool are also locked in the pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain star Bradley Barcola, although the Reds are believed to be in no rush to accelerate a deal.