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Paris Saint Germain have made contact in recent hours for Parma goalkeeper Zion Suzuki, with Aston Villa facing fresh competition for the Japan international.

Emiliano Martinez has continued to be linked with a move away despite still having three years remaining on his Villa contract, with Juventus leading the race for his signature.

Personal terms are understood to have been agreed, but the two clubs have yet to reach an agreement over a transfer fee, leaving negotiations dragging on and casting doubt over whether a deal will be completed.

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Villa have therefore stepped up their search for a potential replacement, with Suzuki emerging as a leading candidate, although the Old Lady have also shown interest in the Parma goalkeeper.

The 23-year-old arrives off the back of an impressive World Cup campaign with Japan, starting all four of the Blue Samurai’s matches before their Round of 32 exit to Brazil.

His domestic form had already put him firmly in the spotlight after recording five clean sheets in 20 league appearances as Parma secured a comfortable mid-table finish in Serie A.

Parma’s CEO has since suggested the Japan international would favour a move abroad rather than remaining in Italy, handing Villa fresh encouragement in their pursuit.

Season Position 2025–26 4th 2024–25 6th 2023–24 4th 2022–23 7th 2021–22 14th Aston Villa's last five league finishes

However, another European heavyweight has now joined the race for the highly rated goalkeeper.

According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Paris Saint-Germain have made contact with Parma in recent hours.

The discussions are understood to have centred on a potential transfer or loan arrangement between the clubs, including a possible move involving Lucas Chevalier.

Suzuki is believed to favour a move to a club competing in European competition, with PSG able to offer Champions League football after successfully defending their continental crown.

Villa, meanwhile, can also offer a place in Europe’s premier competition following their Europa League triumph and will hope the lure of Premier League football proves enough to win the race.

The Villans are due to face PSG in the UEFA Super Cup at the Red Bull Arena on 12th August, and it remains to be seen whether Suzuki’s future lies with either club and if he will feature in either squad by then.