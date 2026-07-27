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Celtic have not made a second offer for the signature of Real Oviedo winger Haissem Hassan, amid French side Lens having a bid rejected.

The Bhoys have endured a difficult summer transfer window so far, with their only piece of business being that of Camilo Duran from Qarabag.

They are close to announcing a second arrival, though, with Bodo/Glimt attacker Kasper Hogh now on the brink of signing for the Scottish champions.

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Las Palmas goalkeeper Dinko Horkas is another target for Celtic, however they have made no progress for the Croatian, who also has other interest.

Celtic are showing keen interest in Egypt international Hassan.

They are suggested to have been working hard to try to agree a fee for the Egyptian with Spanish side Real Oviedo but there is competition from other clubs for the player.

According to Spanish journalist Juan Velazquez, French club Lens have just seen a bid in the region of €7.5m being rejected by Oviedo for Hassan.

Club played for Chateauroux Villarreal Mirandes Sporting Gijon Real Oviedo Clubs Haissem Hassan has played for

The Spanish club have responded by saying that they are not going to accept anything less than €12m for him.

Celtic are claimed in some quarters to have made a second bid for the Egyptian, however ‘no record of a second offer’ has been discovered yet.

When and if Celtic will proceed to put in a second proposal for the Real Oviedo player remains to be seen.

Hassan was part of Egypt’s World Cup squad in North America and played in two matches for them, setting up the second goal in his country’s 3-2 defeat to Argentina in the round of 16.

Hassan did not have a particularly impressive season with Real Oviedo last term, managing just three assists in 37 La Liga appearances as the team went down to the second division.

He has shown enough though for Celtic to be interested in taking him to Glasgow.