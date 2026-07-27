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John Stones, who has given his verbal yes to joining Inter Milan, is ‘not an alternative’ for Tottenham Hotspur’s Cristian Romero in the eyes of the Nerazzurri.

The Serie A champions are looking to beef up their defensive options ahead of the new season, even though they conceded only 35 times in 38 games.

Spurs skipper Romero has emerged as a top option for them in recent weeks and the Argentina star also showed his openness to make a move to the Italian club.

Tottenham’s asking price, though, is considered too high by the Italian giants, who do believe that they can push down his price.

Ex-Nerazzurri defender Fulvio Collovati, however, is not quite convinced about the quality of Romero, and joked he will speak to Roberto De Zerbi to find out how good he really is.

In recent hours, England’s World Cup star Stones, who left Manchester City this summer following his contract expiry at the Etihad, emerged as an option for Inter Milan.

English giants Liverpool are admirers of the 32-year-old, but they ‘do not appear’ to be interested in giving him a big signing-on fee.

Club Years Barnsley 2011-2013 Everton 2013-2016 Manchester City 2016-2026 John Stones’ career history

Premier League champions Arsenal also see him as an option, but he could be heading away from the UK this summer.

The six-time Premier League winner is ready to make a move to Inter Milan amid significant interest from English clubs.

However, it will not see the Nerazzurri diverting their focus from Romero, according to Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla.

It has been suggested that the Spurs captain will remain an Inter Milan target regardless of what happens with Stones.

Stones is ‘not an alternative’ to Romero.

The north Londoners have bolstered their backline massively as the likes of Jan Paul van Hecke, Marcos Senesi and Andy Robertson have been brought in already.

Even though Romero’s current deal runs until the summer of 2029 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, he could be out of Spurs if they receive a good offer for him.

Inter Milan currently appear to be focusing on getting a deal for Stones over the line, but they will continue their efforts to sign Romero.