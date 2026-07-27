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Leeds United have no move imminent for Levante’s Carlos Espi, despite having him on a list of strikers they rate, according to journalist Graham Smyth.

The Whites have been active in the transfer market and have already brought in Harry Wilson from Fulham and Tarik Muharemovic from Sassuolo.

The club are now working on a deal to land James Trafford from Manchester City, which they look well placed to do, despite warnings over the difficulty of signing the goalkeeper.

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Once Trafford is in through the door, Leeds may look at strengthening in the final third and they have been linked with a host of potential options, including Espi.

Levante man Espi, who is hot property this summer, has been mentioned in connection with a move to Elland Road.

However, despite rating Espi and having him on their list of options, there is no move or bid imminent from Leeds for the Levante man.

The 21-year-old forward made 27 appearances in all competitions and scored 13 goals in the process in the recent campaign for Levante.

Club Years Levante 2023- Carlos Espi’s career history

Whether the situation will change in the coming weeks is unclear, but the race for Espi is in the process of heating up.

Espi is not the only attacking talent Leeds are keen on this summer, as the Whites have shown interest in Julian Brandt, who is ‘fascinated by the idea’ of playing in the Premier League.

The Whites have already seen the departures of two goalkeepers this season and Lucas Perri is all set to move to Torino, who are waiting on the club’s ‘final approval’.

Leeds have just started their pre-season and while the players will be working hard on the field, the management will be looking at solutions off the field to make improvements to the team.

Farke will want to build on what was a promising season and make sure Leeds are not sucked into a relegation battle in the Premier League.

As such, recruitment will be crucial.

It remains to be seen how much Levante will demand for Espi, and whether Leeds will act on their interest to bring him to Elland Road this summer.