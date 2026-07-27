Gabriel Kuchta/Getty Images

Kasper Hogh will sign his Celtic contract ‘on Tuesday’ after he passed his medical in London on Monday.

The Scottish champions brought Camilo Duran in through the door earlier this summer, but have suffered a blow with the loss of Daizen Maeda.

Maeda was keen to test himself in the Premier League and has signed for Ipswich Town.

Back in January, the Bhoys were linked with Bodo/Glimt’s 25-year-old hitman Hogh, who has been one of the standouts at the Norwegian outfit.

The Denmark international has registered 76 goal contributions in only 103 games, but his Champions League performances in the previous campaign of the competition grabbed him attention.

Hogh scored five times and assisted three times in only 12 games, and four of them came against Manchester City, Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan.

Celtic, though, made the most progress for the 25-year-old forward this summer, as they made a big breakthrough in their pursuit last week.

Season Position 2025–26 1st 2024–25 1st 2023–24 1st 2022–23 1st 2021–22 1st Celtic’s last five league finishes

With an £11m plus fee agreed, Hogh underwent his Celtic medical in London on Monday and passed it, according to Danish daily Tipsbladet.

Now ‘on Tuesday’ he will put pen to paper to a contract with Celtic and officially become a Bhoys player.

The Denmark international is set to become the club-record signing for the Bhoys.

He is expected to sign a deal until 2030 at Celtic Park, and could become a real threat in the Scottish Premiership as Celtic look to retain the title again.

Bodo/Glimt are not the only club to be getting financial gains from his move, as his former club in the shape of Stabaek are set for a chunky windfall.

Celtic failed to win any of their four pre-season games and they will hope for Hogh to hit the ground running when they face Dundee next week.