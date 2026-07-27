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Rangers flop Andreas Skov Olsen looks to be heading to Turkey for the next step in his career.

The Gers tracked Skov Olsen for several years and were delighted to get a deal to loan him in over the line in the winter transfer window this year.

He struggled from the off however and one former top flight star insisted in February he should have been up to speed for Rangers.

Gers fans were then told by an analyst to reserve their judgement on Skov Olsen, but matters did not improve for the winger and when his loan ended there was little chance of the club buying him permanently.

Skov Olsen though has not had a future back at parent club Wolfsburg and now the Rangers flop is set to move.

According to Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu, Basaksehir have ‘reached an agreement’ with Wolfsburg to take Skov Olsen on loan.

The loan deal will also contain an option for Basaksehir to sign Skov Olsen permanently if he impresses in Turkish football.

Club played for Nordsjaelland Bologna Club Brugge Wolfsburg Rangers Clubs Andreas Skov Olsen has played for

The Rangers flop has now been invited to travel to Istanbul to be put through his medical checks ahead of sealing the loan move.

In charge of Basaksehir is former Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid midfielder Nuri Sahin.

They finished fifth in the Turkish Super Lig last season and signing Skov Olsen will be another statement of intent from the Istanbul based side.

Rangers have well and truly moved on from Skov Olsen and, despite being in the market for wingers, have not seriously considered bringing the Dane back.

The Gers recruitment team were though huge fans of Skov Olsen when the deal was done and will no doubt keep an eye on his performances in Turkey to see if he can get back on track.