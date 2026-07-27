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Sunderland ‘have reached an agreement’ with Toulouse left-sided player Dayann Methalie, but still need to thrash out terms with the French side.

Landing young and hungry talents has become a feature of Sunderland’s work in the transfer market and they were lauded for that approach last summer.

Keen to repeat the trick, the criteria remains largely the same for Regis Le Bris’ men, who are now hunting a 20-year-old left-back in the shape of Methalie.

Sunderland are wasting no time in their pursuit of the France Under-20 international and ‘have an agreement’ on personal terms with the player, according to French radio station RMC.

They are now in the process of discussing a deal with Toulouse, who value the defender in the region of €30m.

Methalie is keen to make the move to the Stadium of Light and has agreed to sign a five-year contract with Sunderland if they can agree a fee with Toulouse.

He came through the youth set-up at Toulouse and broke into the first team at the start of last season.

Level Capped France U19 2024 France U20 2025 France U21 2025 Dayann Methalie for France

Methalie operates on the left flank and is able to play as a left-back or a left-sided midfielder.

He made a total of 27 appearances for Toulouse over the course of last season in Ligue 1, chipping in with two goals and two assists.

Methalie will have to work on his discipline if the move to Sunderland does go through though as he found himself booked on nine occasions in Ligue 1 last term.

The left-sided star would have featured even more for Toulouse had a knee injury not kept him out of action for several games.

Sunderland though have seen enough in just 31 senior appearances from Methalie to want to splash the cash on him this summer.

Now it remains to be seen how negotiations with Toulouse develop in the coming days.

Sunderland have other deal irons in the fire and are interested in Barcelona winger Roony Bardghji, who has now accepted he must leave the Camp Nou.