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Confirmation of a Rangers move for defender Olwethu Makhanya has arrived from the United States as the Gers close in on the Philadelphia Union player.

Rangers boss Derek McInnes has been clear on his desire for more arrivals and has been hoping for two new fresh faces ahead of the Dundee United opener in the Scottish Premiership.

One of those new boys could well be Philadelphia Union defender Makhanya, with talk that Rangers are closing in on him.

The Union snapped up the South African in 2023 and he operates as a central defender for the MLS side.

Now confirmation that Rangers are set to snap up Makhanya has arrived from the United States end of the deal.

American journalist Jonathan Tannenwald wrote on X: “Yes, this is true.”

He later added: “Update: Olwethu Makhanya to Rangers is close to done, I’m told. Around US$4.5 million plus a sell-on fee. (No specifics on that yet.)”

It has been suggested that the move for the South African will be a permanent deal, with the Gers set to splash around £3.3m to bring him to Ibrox.

Centre-back Ben Godfrey John Souttar Emmanuel Fernandez Clinton Nsiala Dujon Sterling Rangers’ centre-backs

Rangers have turned to Makhanya after seeing their swoop for Troyes defender Sankhoun Diawara hijacked by AC Milan.

Diawara is now set to complete a switch to the Rossoneri and is costing the Italian giants about £2.5m.

Makhanya was part of the South Africa squad at the recent World Cup in North America, but did not get onto the pitch for his country.

In the current MLS season, the centre-back has made 13 appearances for Philadelphia Union, being booked four times and sent off once.

Last year, Makhanya was issued with nine yellow cards across all competitions for the Union and was sent off twice.

In the cut and thrust of Scottish football, the 22-year-old is likely to need to work on his discipline and avoid becoming a favourite name of referees in their notebooks.

All eyes will be on whether Makhanya can be added and registered in time for the trip to Tannadice and whether McInnes will get his wish with a second name joining the South African through the door.