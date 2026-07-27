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Trabzonspor boss Fatih Tekke is a keen admirer of Aston Villa star Evann Guessand’s ‘versatility in attack’, with the Turkish outfit hoping to lock down a deal with the Villans.

The 25-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Crystal Palace after struggling to establish himself in the Midlands.

The Ivorian contributed to three goals across 14 appearances for the Eagles and was part of their Conference League-winning campaign.

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There had been suggestions Guessand and Crystal Palace could extend their association, though nothing has emerged since his return to Villa Park and they do not look to be keeping him.

Unai Emery’s side have bolstered their attacking ranks with the arrival of Alejandro Garnacho and are also pursuing another Chelsea star Nicolas Jackson, leaving Guessand further down the pecking order.

The forward could be on the move this summer, with Trabzonspor already emerging as concrete contenders for his signature.

As part of those efforts, the Black Sea Storm are expected to advance discussions with Aston Villa in the coming days.

Ex-England based player Okay Yokuslu Ozan Tufan Stefan Savic Andre Onana Paul Onuachu John Lundstram Former England based players at Trabzonspor

According to Turkish daily Takvim (via A Spor), Trabzonspor boss Tekke is ‘very keen’ to press ahead with a move for Guessand, having identified the forward’s ‘versatility in attack’ as a key attraction.

The Black Sea Storm are expected to explore an initial loan agreement, with an option to buy likely to form part of the proposal.

Given he is out of favour under Emery, Aston Villa are unlikely to stand in the way of the forward’s departure should terms prove agreeable to all parties.

However, whether the two clubs can ultimately find common ground remains to be seen as the summer window unfolds.

Trabzonspor had been pushing to sign Wolves star Tolu Arokodare, but the growing likelihood of the striker joining Ajax has prompted the Turkish outfit to turn to Guessand instead.