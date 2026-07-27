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Commentator Adam Pope believes that a ‘slightly different’ Leeds United next season could suit Sean Longstaff more, with the midfielder having more to offer.

Longstaff joined Leeds during the summer of last year from his boyhood club Newcastle United, signing a four-year contract with the Yorkshire club as he looked for game time.

The midfielder though has struggled for regular minutes at Elland Road as multiple injuries disrupted his form and then he saw the likes of Ao Tanaka and Anton Stach ahead of him in the pecking order.

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In the recent Premier League season, the 28-year-old made 23 appearances, playing 1,006 minutes while scoring two goals and providing two assists.

Leeds legend Stuart Dallas sympathised with the midfielder over his lack of minutes, but also lauded him for pushing everything aside to perform for the club.

Longstaff was included in the Whites’ 30-man squad for their pre-season tour and played the entire first half of Leeds’ friendly against Wrexham, even scoring on the stroke of half-time.

However, Daniel Farke’s men ended up losing 3-2 to the Championship side.

Commentator Pope highlighted Longstaff’s good performance against Wrexham and insisted that the midfielder has much more to offer than what he has displayed so far.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

He believes that the current Leeds set-up might be better suited to the 28-year-old’s style of play.

Pope also highlighted that midfielder can carve out a regular role at Elland Road if he continues to provide strong displays.

Speaking on Don’t Go To Bed Just Yet (13:26), he said: “I think it’s quite exciting that Longstaff had a really good game, because he is almost, I won’t say the forgotten man, but you just know there is so much more that he can offer.

“Maybe, in a slightly different Leeds this time around, it suits him a bit more.

“You can see him forge a way.”

It remains to be seen whether Longstaff will be able to convince Farke during the remaining matches of Leeds’ pre-season tour that he should start in the Premier League opener.

Meanwhile, with the summer transfer market in full swing, Leeds are looking to make quality additions to their squad as they prepare for their second season back in the Premier League.

The Whites have recently been boosted in their pursuit of Roony Bardghji, who is now ‘finally convinced’ that ‘he needs a loan move to prove he is good enough’ to play for Spanish giants Barcelona.