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Birmingham City have made contact with Italian side Palermo over a potential deal for defender Kristoffer Lund and are working to find common ground.

Blues have been looking into the transfer market to make key additions to the squad to assemble a team to make a strong push for promotion in the upcoming season.

But so far they have only signed Dael Fry and Jhon Solis, while have also added custodian James Beadle on loan from Premier League side Brighton.

Fry was also wanted by West Ham, but Hammers boss Nuno Espirito Santo was not convinced about his quality.

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Manager Chris Davies will want to strengthen his defence during the course of the summer transfer window and Birmingham now want Palermo defender Lund.

The 24-year-old was on loan to German side 1.FC Koln in the recent campaign, and quickly slotted into the starting eleven, making 35 appearances in all competitions.

Now, Blues have made contact with Palermo over a possible move for Lund, according to Danish outlet Bold, and discussions are under way to find common ground over a deal.

During his loan spell at Koln, the German club had the opportunity to trigger an option to buy clause, but chose not to activate it, which has opened the door for Blues to sign him this summer.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

Lund arrived at Palermo from Swedish outfit BK Hacken in 2023, and under his current contract, he is tied down to the Italian club until 2028.

The Danish born star is a versatile defender, having played as a left-back, left midfield and even centre-back at times during the recent campaign.

Now it remains to be seen if Blues will be able to work out a deal to bring him to England.

Birmingham have also been looking to add more depth to their attack as well, and the club have an agreement in place to sign Luis Vazquez from Belgian side Anderlecht.

Besides that, Blues are also in the race to sign Sammie Szmodics from Ipswich Town, but face competition from fellow Championship side Derby County.

It is unclear how much Palermo will want to part ways with Lund this summer, considering he still has two years left on his contract with the club.

With the summer transfer window in full flow, there is still a lot of business to be done by Birmingham and manager Davies ahead of the upcoming season.