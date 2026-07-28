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Fenerbahce are ‘closely monitoring’ Crystal Palace winger Ismaila Sarr as an alternative to AC Milan’s Rafael Leao, who remains their priority target.

The Portuguese winger is expected to leave AC Milan this summer and has even switched away from one representative to work with multiple agents in his search for his next destination.

With more than 150 goal contributions for the San Siro club, the 27-year-old remains a prized asset and has attracted interest from across England and Turkey, with several clubs monitoring his situation.

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In England, Chelsea, Manchester United, Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur have all been credited with interest in Leao, although no concrete offers have arrived yet compared to their Turkish counterparts.

Super Lig giants Galatasaray were due to hold talks with Leao’s representatives last week, while Fenerbahce have also been working to convince the winger of a move to Istanbul.

However, the Yellow Canaries suffered a setback as Leao would like to know they will be in the Champions League league phase, which is not yet certain.

Should a deal for Leao fail to materialise, Fenerbahce are ‘closely monitoring’ Crystal Palace winger Sarr as an alternative, according to Italian journalist Orazio Accomando.

Club Years Sporting Lisbon 2017-2018 Lille 2018-2019 AC Milan 2019- Rafael Leao’s career history

The Crystal Palace forward has been with the club since 2024 and has already surpassed 90 appearances for the Eagles.

During his time at Selhurst Park, Sarr has registered over 40 goal contributions and lifted the Conference League trophy after Palace’s triumph last season, a competition in which he scored nine times.

Sarr also played a key role in Senegal’s World Cup campaign this summer, contributing four goals and two assists while starting all four of his nation’s matches.

The 28-year-old offers valuable versatility, capable of operating as an attacking midfielder or on the right flank, and showcased his attacking threat last season with 21 goals in 45 appearances for Palace.

Crystal Palace, under new manager Pierre Sage, have already strengthened with the arrival of Oscar Mingueza from Celta Vigo, while Evann Guessand has departed following the conclusion of his loan spell.

With the flanks requiring attention, the Glaziers could be reluctant to part ways with Sarr, particularly with three years remaining on his contract.

However, it remains to be seen whether Fenerbahce will make a move, with the Senegal international only an option for now.