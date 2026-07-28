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Ajax are keen on snapping up West Ham United midfielder Edson Alvarez, but a deal for the Dutch giants has been dubbed ‘complicated’.

West Ham want to part ways with the Mexican midfielder this summer and his agents are looking at several options.

The 28-year-old captained Mexico in the ongoing World Cup against South Korea and the Czech Republic and played 45 minutes against England in the round-of-16 tie.

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He was on loan at Super Lig club Fenerbahce last term, but struggled to make an impression in Istanbul, leading the Turkish side not to use their option to buy clause.

Alvarez joined West Ham from Ajax and it was suggested earlier this summer that a return to his former club is a possibility for the midfielder.

The Mexican international has suitors in Germany as well in the form of 1. FC Koln but it was suggested that the Bundesliga outfit have not made any progress in the pursuit of his signature, with the costs too high.

La Liga side Real Sociedad are also showing interest in signing Alvarez and have sent a proposal to West Ham to sign him.

Season Position 2025-26 18th 2024–25 14th 2023–24 9th 2022–23 14th 2021–22 7th West Ham United’s last five league finishes

Ajax remain serious about taking the 28-year-old back to Amsterdam this summer and it has been suggested that Alvarez is open to a return.

According to Dutch daily De Telegraaf, a transfer for West Ham star Alvarez to Ajax is ‘complicated’, but the Dutch giants are exploring all options.

West Ham agreed a €38m deal with Ajax in the summer of 2023 to sign him, but they have yet to pay €14m of that fee to the Amsterdam outfit.

However, Ajax do not have any plan to use the money West Ham owe them from Alvarez’s transfer as part of the negotiations to sign the midfielder.

The Eredivisie club are thinking about taking the player on loan, but the Hammers want an outright transfer with the player being in the final year of his contract.

Ajax technical director Jordi Cruijff has already held a conversation with the West Ham star regarding a move and it remains to be seen whether they will be able to find a solution for him in the coming days.