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Fulham have no interest in signing Crystal Palace target Jordan James from French side Rennes, according to journalist Sam Tabuteau.

James was on loan at Leicester City over the course of last season, but was unable to change what was a disastrous season for the Foxes that saw them relegated.

He has returned to Rennes, however the French side have been plotting to sell him this summer, with interest from a host of sides.

A return to England has appeared to be on the agenda, with Palace amongst the sides credited with interest in signing James.

The Eagles though have looked to be facing competition from Fulham, with the Cottagers suggested to have a strong chance of convincing James to join.

Fulham though, it has been claimed, are not interested in signing James, with the Cottagers denying having held any talks over a deal or holding any interest.

The news will be a boost to Crystal Palace, however Fulham could later revise their position and enter the race if no deal for James is done quickly.

Season Position 2025-26 15th 2024–25 12th 2023–24 10th 2022–23 11th 2021–22 12th Crystal Palace’s last five league finishes

Crystal Palace have shown an eye for poaching top performing Championship players and James may be another one they now want.

Rennes though are ready to drive a hard bargain for James and want a substantial profit on the €5m they paid to sign him from Birmingham City.

The French side are keen on up to €15m to let the midfielder move on.

Such a sum should be within reach for Crystal Palace if they are serious about taking the midfielder to Selhurst Park this summer.

Whoever does end up landing James will be signing a midfielder with leadership abilities, with those traits having been spotted and praised by ex-Championship striker Sam Parkin over the course of last term.

Even so, the step up from Championship football to the elite level of the Premier League will be demanding and all eyes are on whether James can pull such a move off.