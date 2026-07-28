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Fulham have a ‘strong chance of convincing’ Crystal Palace target Jordan James to join them this summer, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Last summer a host of Championship clubs were after the signature of the 22-year-old midfielder, but Leicester City managed to beat them to sign James on loan from French outfit Rennes.

Leicester were relegated to League One after a disappointing season, but James was one of the standout players for them.

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James netted eleven goals while laying on four assists in 34 games for the Foxes and former Championship striker Sam Parkin praised him for his leadership qualities.

The Wales international has returned to Rennes following the expiry of his loan spell and this summer he is gathering interest from the Premier League.

James has been heavily linked with Crystal Palace in the ongoing window and La Liga outfit Villarreal also showed interest in him .

Fulham have also come up as suitors of James in the ongoing window and it has been suggested that Rennes are looking for a fee in the region of €15m to let the player leave.

Club League Crystal Palace Premier League Atalanta Serie A Everton Premier League Villarreal La Liga Fulham Premier League Linked with Jordan James

However, Rennes’ high price tag has failed to deter the suitors of the Crystal Palace and Fulham target and several Serie A clubs have joined the race.

James is keen on playing in the Premier League and it has been claimed that Fulham now have a strong chance of convincing him to join them.

The Cottagers last season finished eleventh in the league table and under new manager Alvaro Arbeloa they are looking to add more quality to the team.

Palace, on the other hand, are keen to add to their midfield department and they have been recently linked with AC Milan midfielder Youssouf Fofana.

James is a product of the Birmingham City academy system and joined the French outfit in the summer of 2024.

He made 105 appearances for Birmingham City before leaving for France and now he could again return to English soil on a permanent transfer.

Fulham are also in the market for a defender with Trabzonspor star Chibuike Nwaiwu, who recently met with his manager regarding a move to London, a player they are actively looking to sign.

Trabzonspor would like to keep hold of the defender though and are fighting a rearguard action to keep hold of him.