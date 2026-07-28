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Stoke City winger Sorba Thomas is ‘just one potential option’ for West Ham United this summer, it has been claimed, with no deal close to happening.

The Hammers ended a disappointing season with relegation to the Championship, ending their 14-year stay in the Premier League and Nuno Espirito Santo needs to rebuild.

With the summer transfer window in full swing, West Ham have already lost Mateus Fernandes to Tottenham Hotspur, and Al Hilal have signed Crysencio Summerville, who will earn €17m net per year.

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Summerville’s departure will be a big blow to West Ham’s attack, but the club could also lose another attacker in the shape of forward Taty Castellanos, who has attracted interest from Real Betis.

Manager Nuno will want to make key additions to the front line during the course of the summer transfer window and West Ham have interest in Thomas.

Thomas has been heavily linked with West Ham, but it is suggested he is just one option, with no deal close.

ExWHUemployee wrote on X: “No I don’t think it’s close. He is just one potential option I believe other targets are ahead of him at this stage.”

Who else West Ham are looking at is unclear, but they will have to move quickly with the new season approaching.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

Thomas spent time in West Ham’s youth set-up at the start of his career, but had to kick off in the senior game at Boreham Wood.

Last summer, Thomas joined Stoke from Huddersfield on a three-year contract, and made 45 appearances in the Championship, while contributing to 23 goals.

The Wales international has significant experience playing in the Championship and the last campaign was included in the EFL Team of the Season and voted Stoke City’s Player of the Year.

Losing Thomas would be a blow for Stoke and West Ham would likely need to make a substantial offer to turn the Potters’ heads.

It has been suggested he is valued at in excess of £10m.