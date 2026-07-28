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Everton attacker Iliman Ndiaye is ‘open to a new challenge’ this summer amid transfer interest from Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal.

Following a campaign which saw David Moyes put the Toffees back on track, but narrowly saw them run out of steam in a push for Europe, changes are set to happen at the Hill Dickinson.

Everton have strengthened their squad with the permanent signings of Tyrique George and Merlin Rohl, along with the arrival of Hayden Hackney, but could now face the prospect of losing Ndiaye.

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The Merseyside club paid €18m to bring Ndiaye to Everton from Marseille in the summer of 2024, with the forward signing a five-year deal.

The 26-year-old’s stock rose following a series of displays for Senegal at the World Cup, while he also helped his country reach the Africa Cup of Nations final.

Clubs have continued to keep tabs on Ndiaye after Everton rejected every approach for the forward during the previous summer transfer window.

Al Hilal have identified the Senegal international as a target this summer and are tipped to ‘hold direct talks’ with both Everton and Ndiaye this week.

Season Position (Premier League) 2025–26 13th 2024–25 13th 2023–24 15th 2022–23 17th 2021–22 16th Everton’s last five league finishes

On Monday, those talks had not yet happened, despite interest in the attacker from the Saudi Pro League side, the Merseyside club are said to be in a ‘strong position’ should they come calling.

With fresh developments emerging, the prospect of the forward leaving the Hill Dickinson this summer appears increasingly likely.

According to Everton insider The Bobble, Ndiaye is ‘open to a new challenge’ this summer, despite having three years remaining on his contract.

However, it has been suggested that the Toffees are yet to receive any formal offers for the attacker.

Al Hilal are known for spending big money to lure their targets, as they did in the case of Crysencio Summerville, who will earn €68m if he sees out his four-year deal.

It remains to be seen what demands the Toffees will make should the Saudi Arabian side come knocking.

Meanwhile, Everton are already looking to reinforce their midfield and have entered the battle for Warren Bondo’s signature, with the AC Milan midfielder ‘ready to leave’ the San Siro.